MISSOULA — Spanning locations across Missoula, Pangea Restaurant Group owns several restaurants.

Now, after filing for bankruptcy protection, those restaurants have closed.

In April, owner Scott Billadeau filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to the United States Courts website, Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows businesses to reorganize while continuing operations and repaying creditors over time.

However, in this case, Elote Mexican Bar and Grille, Stave & Hoop and Pangea are closed.

Liquid Planet Grille on Brooks Street, which operates under the same ownership, also has closed.

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Pangea Restaurant Group files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Court documents show several lawsuits have been filed against Pangea Restaurant Group.

Southgate Mall is suing for more than $113,000 in alleged unpaid rent tied to Elote.

A Missoula woman also filed suit seeking nearly $150,000, alleging she failed to pay for discounted restaurant goods.

Pangea Restaurant Group’s financial disclosure form shows aggregate noncontingent liquidated debts of less than $3.424 million.

The same filing estimates assets and liabilities each between $1 million and $10 million.

MTN News contacted Pangea Restaurant Group for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.