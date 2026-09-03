Partnership Health Care's Seeley Lake clinic to close by October's end

SEELEY LAKE — Seeley Lake’s Hospital District and Partnership Health Center have officially parted ways.

The PHC clinic’s doors will close in Seeley on Oct. 31.

Over the past four years, Partnership Health Center has incurred $400,000 in losses annually to operate the Seeley-Swan center.

Recently, according to a press release, Seeley’s Hospital Board decided not to renew PHC’s lease extension through January.

Many options were presented, but the Seeley Lake Hospital District chose to move away from partnering with Partnership Health Center.

Dental services already shifted to Missoula at the end of July.

After October, Seeley-Swan area PHC patients will have to drive for care or change providers.

All Seeley staff will be offered work at PHC in Missoula.