Partnership Health Center executive director stepping down

MISSOULA - The head of Partnership Health Center (PHC) will be stepping down from her position at the end of October.

Executive Director Laurie Francis has led the nonprofit since August of 2017.

PHC’s Board of Directors has appointed a transition steering committee to conduct a national search for her replacement.

The committee plans to advertise for the position for six weeks and anticipates initial candidate screens will start in June.

Francis says she plans to take a few months off before finding her next opportunity.