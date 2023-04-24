Path preservation project to impact I-90 access in Missoula area

MISSOULA - Weather permitting, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will begin the West Broadway – Old Highway 10 and Path Preservation project on Monday which will impact access to Interstate 90.

Roadwork will begin at the intersection of West Broadway and U.S. Highway 93 North near Love’s Truck Stop and extend to the Reserve Street overpass, just west of Costco. The construction will restrict access to Interstate 90.

The eastbound I-90 on and off ramps, the northbound left turn lane onto westbound I-90 and the left-turn lane from the eastbound I-90 off-ramp will be temporarily closed.

There also will be no I-90 access from northbound U.S. Highway 93 for a portion of the construction. Drivers will be directed via detours and signs to alternate routes.