Peace rally planned for Saturday in Missoula

MISSOULA - The threat of war between Russia and Ukraine — and with the US moving troops into Europe — has prompted plans for peace rallies across the U.S. on Saturday.

A rally -- sponsored by the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center and others – will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the south end of the Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula.

CODEPINK and other anti-war organizations called for the global day of protest to demand that the U.S. commit to diplomacy with serious negotiations, not military escalation.

“Montana has more nukes than most countries and we don’t want to use them”, said Missoula organizer Kerry MacLane.

Protests are taking place this weekend in numerous cities including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, Portland, and Minneapolis.