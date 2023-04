MISSOULA - A pedestrian died after being hit by a van on Thursday night in Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the accident happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road shortly after 10 p.m.

MHP reports a 33-year-old woman was driving east on U.S. Highway 10 when the pedestrian "entered the path" of the van and was struck by the vehicle.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.