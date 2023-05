MISSOULA - A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Missoula on May 4, 2023, has passed away.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the 54-year-old passed away at a local hospital on May 12.

MHP reports the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on May 4 in the 1100 block of West Broadway, which is in the area of the CityLodge Motel.

The man was hit by a vehicle that was being driven by an 18-year-old Missoula man.

The Missoula Police Department is investigating the incident.