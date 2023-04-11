Pedestrian killed at Snowbowl after being pinned by vehicle identified

MISSOULA - Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who died following a fatal car collision in the Snowbowl parking lot on April 5, 2023.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen has identified the victim as 66-year-old Raymondo L. Tesoro of Lolo.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Andrew Novak previously told MTN News that a pedestrian — now identified as Tesoro — was sitting in a camping chair at the back of their car when the driver of a truck that was purposely fishtailing and spinning in the parking pinned the pedestrian between both vehicles.

The driver of the truck that Tesoro — Gregg Andrew Hancock — has been charged with vehicular homicide by the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.