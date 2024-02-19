Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

People gather in Missoula to rally for Palestinians

The Missoula chapter of Montana for Palestine participated in a statewide rally at the Missoula County Courthouse.
Missoula Palestine Rally
Posted at 8:57 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 11:00:51-05

MISSOULA — The Missoula chapter of Montana for Palestine participated in a statewide rally at the Missoula County Courthouse.

The group gathered at the steps late Sunday morning with signs and chants in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Multiple people from Montana for Palestine gave speeches on the courthouse steps along with Montana State Representative Zoe Zephyr and Missoula City Councilwoman Kristen Jordan.

Each speech called for a ceasefire in Palestine and after the speeches concluded, the group marched down Broadway and finished the march on Beartracks Bridge.

There is no word yet on if another rally will be organized in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader