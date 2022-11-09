People line up to vote in Missoula for midterm election

MISSOULA - Elections offices are preparing for their final few hours of open polls and then it's all hands on deck as counting gets underway.

Missoula County elections officials say they have seen a steady line at the Russell Street headquarters since about 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

MTN News checked in with some voters to hear what they had to say about the midterm election.

“I think it's good to make your voices heard," one voter said.

“I'm looking forward to voting for people that I believe will actually try to work towards change," another voter told MTN News. "And I believe that they'll actually do what they're saying.”

“It's our civic duty regardless of who you vote for. You should just come out and vote you know, we get the freedom to do this," a third voter said. "Most other countries or a lot of other countries don't have.”

Missoula County has been counting the ballots since about 12 p.m. They say that about 64% of ballots had been returned as of 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

People can cast their votes until 8 p.m. Tuesday at a drop-off location or at the Missoula County Elections Center.

Drop boxes are available for voters at the Missoula County Elections Center, the Missoula County Fairgrounds (by the YMCA) and at the Grey Wolf Peak Casino in Evaro.

It is too late to mail in a ballot as postmarks are not accepted.

Find the nearest polling place to you at myvoterspagemt.com

