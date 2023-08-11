People step up to help River Pines Horse Sanctuary purchase hay

MISSOULA - We shared the story of River Pines Horse Sanctuary in Missoula on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, about how they're struggling with the high cost of hay.

Prices jumped from $170 per ton to over $300 in just a few years.

Overnight, from Aug. 10 to Aug 11, — thanks to your support — River Pines raised over $3,700 for their horses.

River Pines told MTN they appreciate the donations to their hay fund.

They are still in need of help, so please visit their Go Fund Me.

Watch below to meet Sonny, a 20-year-old miniature pony that came to River Pines Horse Sanctuary in Missoula.