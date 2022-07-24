Watch Now
Person pulled from the Clark Fork River in Missoula

Posted at 8:04 PM, Jul 23, 2022
MISSOULA - A person was pulled from Clark Fork River and taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon.

The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was called to a report of a person who was in the water and not breathing near the Van Buren Street footbridge at 2:45 p.m.

MFD Battalion Chief Dave Wolter says crews arrived to find the person being helped by bystanders and CPR had been started.

Firefighters pulled the person – who had a pulse – to shore and used low-angle rope rescue techniques to get the person up the steep bank.

The person was taken to St. Patrick Hospital. There is no word on the person’s condition.

