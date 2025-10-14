Place of Small Bull Trout commemorates first statewide Indigenous Peoples' Day

MISSOULA, PLACE OF SMALL BULL TROUT — For the first time, Indigenous Peoples' Day was an official statewide holiday in Montana.

In Missoula, many gathered to honor and celebrate the day.

"To say to everybody that we are still here. We continue to be strong that's the most important factor," University of Montana Native American Excellence Project Director Brittney Hunter said.

During The Long Walk, when the Salish were removed from the Bitterroot Valley in 1891, Louis Vanderburg and his wife from the Beartracks family led a group across the Clark Fork River.

In 2022, that crossing was commemorated with a new bridge named Beartracks.

BRITTNEY: "Historical events that happened that we can't go back and change, but to be here today, we get to celebrate at this spot that caused so much pain back in the day."

Those in Caras Park paid respects to the past while also celebrating the future as Indigenous people continue to make a mark on Montana.

"I do want to contribute to the progression and the forward progress that we can make and that we do make on an everyday basis," Lexx Sapiel sad.

For Sapiel, helping with his childrens' regalia is an honor.

"I'm really proud of the construction of it. My kids are gifted a lot of the items that they use in the regalia. That's even more, you know, heartwarming than anything," Sapiel said.

He said seeing them dance brings his family's Bitterroot Salish traditions to the next generation.

"It's part of our identity. My family is fully committed to cultural events and that attendance," he said.

Hunter, who is Hopi and Wallapai, said being involved in the community is a great gift.

"Not every child gets to sing or dance and participate and it takes a lot of effort from the family and the community, so it, it makes me feel good that you know that's something that my children can carry on," Hunter said.

