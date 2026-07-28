Placid Lake dam leaking, prompting removal of boat docks at Montana state park

SEELEY LAKE — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is working with the owner of Owl Creek Dam at the outlet of Placid Lake after the structure began eroding and piping water underneath the concrete this week, causing slightly lowered lake levels and impacts to recreationists.

FWP will remove the six-slip public boat dock at Placid Lake State Park on Wednesday, July 29. The launch dock will remain in place, and the boat ramp is open. Boaters should use extra caution when launching and plan to load their boats daily instead of leaving them in the remaining docks.

Repairs could begin as early as this week.

MTN News

The dam also helps create a barrier between non-native fish species — such as northern pike and smallmouth bass — that exist in some areas downstream of Placid Lake but have not been detected in significant numbers in the lake. FWP is considering installing a temporary fish barrier until dam repairs are complete.

FWP will continue to work with the dam owner to assess the situation for fisheries management and to monitor any additional adjustments that could be needed at the public boat launch.

