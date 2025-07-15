Update: South 3rd Street West in Missoula reopens

Update 7:35 p.m.

Missoula police report all traffic on S. 3rd Street West is back to normal.

Details on the crash have not been released.

Original Report

A traffic accident has closed a section of South 3rd Street West in Missoula, prompting police to issue a traffic alert.

The closure affects the area between Kemp and Schilling streets, with both eastbound and westbound lanes currently shut down.

Officials are asking drivers to use alternative routes until the scene is cleared.

No information has been released about injuries or when the road might reopen.

