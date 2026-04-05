Police investigate downtown Missoula shooting

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Ryman Street in downtown Missoula early Sunday morning. Two men were charged with Attempted Homicide and Criminal Endangerment.

Missoula Police responded to a report of shots fired in a busy downtown area just after 2 a.m. Shortly after, an adult male arrived at the Missoula Police Department with a gunshot wound and what appeared to be multiple strikes from bullets on this vehicle.

Officers found multiple spent shell casings near the 200 block of Ryman Street. Later, officers found another man involved in the incident in the 200 block of Woody Street. Nearby, they also found another vehicle and a handgun, according to a press release from the department.

One of the men was transported to St. Patrick Hospital and the other was interviewed by detectives at the Missoula Police Department.

Missoula Police consulted the Missoula County Attorney’s Office and charged 33-year-old Laurent Mugondozi and 36-year-old Anthony Brodie with Attempted Homicide and Criminal Endangerment, due to uninvolved pedestrians being nearby when shots were fired. Mugondozi was also charged with a 3rd offense DUI.

Police are still actively investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers at (406) 721-4444.