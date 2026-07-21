Police investigating bear spray incident at Missoula Public Library

MISSOULA — On July 21, bear spray was discharged in the Missoula Public Library, prompting an evacuation and police investigation.

Library director Slaven Lee told MTN that staff cleared the building after the spraying occurred.

Lee shared that while people were given the okay to return by the fire department, the library decided to close for the remainder of Monday in an abundance of caution.

The library safely reopened Tuesday.

The Missoula Police Department is looking into the incident and has yet to confirm if the spray was used intentionally or not.