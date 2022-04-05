Popular Missoula trailhead to close for renovations

MISSOULA - A popular Missoula trailhead is set to close for renovations beginning on April 15.

The Waterworks Trailhead will be closed through mid-July as Missoula Parks and Recreation works to add parking, accessibility features, trailhead amenities, and a seasonal restroom.

The North Hills Waterworks trailhead, located at the intersection of Greenough Drive and Minkler Loop, will be closed for construction from April 15 to mid-July.

The remainder of the North Hills Open Space Preserve will remain open and accessible from other trailheads.

Hikers can access the North Hills from the Froehlich trailhead as well as from the Mountain View and Sunlight trailheads during the construction period.

The new Waterworks Trailhead will be located on Missoula Water property

The project is being made possible by a partnership between Missoula Parks and Recreation and the city-owned water utility.