Poverello Center buys property for homeless veterans program

MISSOULA - A transitional housing program for veterans in Missoula will be moving to a new home.

The Poverello Center has signed a contract to buy the Clark Fork Inn Apartments on West Broadway for the Housing Montana Heroes program.

A letter from Poverello Center Executive Director Jill Bonny explains the program aids veterans who are experiencing houselessness.

The program — which serves approximately 35 veterans each year — has been operating at the Poverello Center since 2015.

The purchase was made as part of the Veterans Administration’s efforts to move houseless veteran services to places that are separate from shelters.

Bonny says the project is being funded by a $1 million grant from the Veteran’s Administration.

The City of Missoula and Missoula County are also providing money for the move.

The project is currently in the design phase.