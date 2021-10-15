Watch
Poverello Center seeking workers for emergency winter shelter

The Poverello Center is urgently hiring 30 direct care positions for the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter.
Posted at 9:40 AM, Oct 15, 2021
MISSOULA — It's a call for help from the Poverello Center.

The Pov is urgently hiring 30 direct care positions for the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter, which will open on Nov. 1.

The Poverello Center reports its secured funding for 24-hour services at the Johnson Street Shelter, running through April 30.

They are trying to make it as appealing as possible with an hourly pay is $15 and paid time off accrued immediately.

The positions also include a benefits package and healthcare insurance.

The Poverello Center will also be offering a hiring bonus of $250 to new hires after they are on the job for at least 30 days.

Additionally, all staff who are still working for the Poverello Center at the end of Emergency Winter Shelter in April will receive a $1,000 appreciation bonus.

Click here for additional information about the employment positions.

