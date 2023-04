LOLO - A power outage is impacting Lolo on Friday afternoon.

Nearly 1,500 NorthWestern Energy customers in and around the center of town are without power.

Additionally, traffic lights on U.S. Highway 93 are not functioning.

NorthWestern Energy is estimating the repair time as 6 p.m.

The latest NorthWestern Energy power outage information can be found here.