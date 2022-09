MISSOULA - A power outage is impacting over 2,700 NorthWestern Energy customers in Missoula.

The outage is impacting the North Reserve Street and Mullan Road areas.

According to the NorthWestern Energy Outage Viewer, it is estimated that repairs will take until approximately 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, the Montana Department of Transportation reports trees have fallen on the I-90 eastbound off-ramp to Reserve Street.