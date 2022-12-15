UPDATE: NorthWestern Energy reports power restored in Missoula

UPDATE: 3:27 p.m. - Dec. 15, 2022

MISSOULA - NorthWestern Energy is reporting that power has been restored to over 3,500 customers in Missoula.

(first report: 3:15 p.m. - Dec. 15, 2022

MISSOULA - Several thousand NorthWestern Energy customers are without power in Missoula.

The utility is reporting over 3,500 are in the dark.

The source of the outage is being reported along Russell Street north of North Avenue.

The latest power outage information can be found here.

The NorthWestern Energy outage viewer estimates power should be restored by approximately 5 p.m.