Missoula County

Power outage reported in Missoula Monday morning

MTN News
Posted at 7:19 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 09:46:45-05

UPDATE: 7:43 a.m. - Nov. 7, 2022

MISSOULA - NorthWestern Energy (NWE) is reporting a Monday morning reported power outage in downtown Missoula has been resolved.

However, a new outage is being reported in an area near the University of Montana as of 7:45 a.m.

The latest NWE power outage information can be found here.

(first report: 7:19 a.m. - Nov. 7, 2022)

MISSOULA - Gusty winds are once again hitting Western Montana on Monday morning.

NorthWestern Energy (NWE) was reporting a power outage in downtown Missoula as of 7:15 a.m.

Crews are responding to the scene.

The latest NWE power outage information can be found here.

