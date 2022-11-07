Power outage reported in Missoula Monday morning

UPDATE: 7:43 a.m. - Nov. 7, 2022

MISSOULA - NorthWestern Energy (NWE) is reporting a Monday morning reported power outage in downtown Missoula has been resolved.

However, a new outage is being reported in an area near the University of Montana as of 7:45 a.m.

The latest NWE power outage information can be found here.

(first report: 7:19 a.m. - Nov. 7, 2022)

MISSOULA - Gusty winds are once again hitting Western Montana on Monday morning.

NorthWestern Energy (NWE) was reporting a power outage in downtown Missoula as of 7:15 a.m.

Crews are responding to the scene.

