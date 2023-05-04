Prescribed burn planned for Thursday in Missoula’s Pattee Canyon

MISSOULA – People can expect to see smoke coming from the Pattee Canyon area on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

The Lolo National Forest is planning a prescribed burn in the Pattee Canyon drainage north of Missoula along the Larch Camp Road.



Ignitions could begin mid-morning and last a few hours depending on the weather conditions.

Firefighters will conduct up to 20 acres of prescribed burning to reduce material left over from previous management operations.

The prescribed burning operation will take place in Patty Canyon near the Crazy Canyon Trailhead

Smoke will be visible from the greater Missoula area for a number of days.

Crews and equipment will be present in the area of Larch Camp Road.

While trails will remain open, recreators are being asked to consider finding different places to recreate, especially when the ignition operations are beginning.

Additional information about prescribed burns in the Lolo National Forest can be found at on the forest: https://www.facebook.com/lolonationalforest/.