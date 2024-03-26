President of Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis to visit UM April 8

MISSOULA — Neel Kashkari, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, will visit the University of Montana on Monday, April 8, 2024, to conduct a public town hall meeting.

Kashkari, one of the nation’s leading monetary policymakers, oversees all operations of the bank and leads numerous initiatives that aim to improve the economic well-being of all Americans.

“We are thrilled to host President Kashkari at UM for an important dialogue about the financial challenges and opportunities facing Montanans,” said UM President Seth Bodnar. “Engaging with global leaders like him is a critical contribution our flagship University provides to our community and the entire state.”

The town hall will take place at 5 p.m. at the University Center Theater. The event is free and open to the public.

During the event, moderated by economist Bryce Ward, Kashkari will take questions from the public.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis is one of 12 regional reserve banks in the U.S. Montana is one of the six states represented in Kashkari’s region.

Kashkari’s responsibilities as president and CEO include setting monetary policy and interest rates. He is also a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee.

Prior to leading the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Kashkari held positions in the U.S. Treasury Department, where he helped to oversee the Troubled Assets Relief Program in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.