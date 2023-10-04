President’s Lecture Series brings experts to speak at University of Montana

MISSOULA — The University of Montana will be bringing speakers to campus for this year’s President’s Lecture Series events.

The events bring experts across a variety of fields to UM to discuss various ideas and issues. Each lecture is free and open to the community.

“Part of our mission as a university is to be a forum for the free exchange of ideas across the ideological spectrum,” said University of Montana President Seth Bodnar said. “I invite campus and the greater community to cultivate curiosity, exploration and mutual respect through this public event series.”

This year’s talks will range from a discussion on the vital role of Indigenous voices in climate change to the future of democracy.

The schedule of upcoming President’s Lecture Series events includes:

