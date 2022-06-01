Pride events planned for Missoula

MISSOULA - Wednesday marked the beginning of Pride Month.

Pride Month is celebrated annually in June because it commemorates the 1969 riots near the Stonewall Inn bar in New York City.

There are several Pride events taking place this week through Sunday around Missoula.

Join Run Wild Missoula for a non-timed three-mile fun run or walk Friday starting at 10 a.m. Wear your best rainbows or pride as you tour the river trails in Missoula.

Saturday is the Pride Parade in downtown Missoula at 1:30 p-m. The route will travel from the Xs south on Higgins to Main Street.

Immediately following the Pride Parade, there will be a rally featuring LGBTQ+ leaders and allies.

Following the rally, there will be musical and artistic entertainment, drag performances, food trucks, vendors, and a full bar.

Additional information about the Pride events can be found at https://www.missoula-pride.com/events.