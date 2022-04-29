Street project work to begin in Missoula

MISSOULA – A road project is set to begin on Monday in Missoula.

Curb and sidewalk work in the right of way on West Spruce Street between May and Scott streets is scheduled to take place between May 2 through May 12.

Eastbound traffic will not be affected, but westbound traffic will be detoured at May Street.

The dates are subject to change due to adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances.

Street maintenance crews will be completing curb and sidewalk work on the northeast corner of the Spruce Street and Nora Street intersection.

Crews will need to be in the westbound traffic lane to complete this work, so traffic must be detoured around the area to help ensure their safety.

Public Works & Mobility’s street maintenance projects webpage includes a detour map and will be updated as needed until the work is completed.

Additional information can be found at http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/2681/Street-Maintenance-Projects [ci.missoula.mt.us] .

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and drive slowly around the construction zone and as they drive through the detour route.