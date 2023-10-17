Protect Our Winters bringing Stoke Fest Films to Missoula

MISSOULA — The environment advocacy organization Protect Our Winters (POW) is bringing its work for saving local places to Missoula.

The Wilma Theater will host a film festival — the POW Stoke Fest — as well as a panel discussion on the evening of Oct. 18, 2023.

Montana is home to so much natural beauty, but with the climate changing, the places we love may not be around for much longer and POW wants to alter that narrative.

"In Montana, our way of life it — revolves around being outdoors. Being in places that are wild and pristine, clean air, clean water," Missoula local and professional trail runner, Mike Foote told MTN News. "It’s literally our common ground and everybody wants to protect it for future generations.”

Additionally, he has been a POW alliance member for over five years. “They do incredible work in climate advocacy." He continued, "I first became familiar with [POW] because I was looking for a way to get involved and advocate for the things I care about and try to do that amidst the trail running community."

One film that will be shown features Foote. In 'Shining Mountains', Foote takes on a big trail running adventure doing repeat photography of the receding glaciers in the farthest corners of Glacier National Park.

When asked about what the film meant to him, Foote shared, “It’s something that felt true to me. We tried to bring an intimate portrayal to this changing landscape.”

Through the film and festival, Foote wants to inspire others to take action to become stewards of the environment, “I think it’s really important for people to feel connected to a place because then they will care for it."

"An evening of excitement and celebration, fostering good energy, inspiration, and people taking action. It’s not a doom and despair climate evening by any stretch," Foot said of the POW event.

To purchase tickets click here. Tickets are also available at the box office before the show at 5:30 p.m. while supplies last.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the Stoke Fest begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18. There is no re-entry.