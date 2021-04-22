Public comment sought on proposed Missoula-area land acquisition

MISSOULA — The public is being asked to weigh in on a proposal by the Bureau of Land Management to acquire more land in the Blackfoot River Watershed.

The BLM’s Missoula Field Office is seeking comment on acquiring 11,000 acres in the Ninemile-Woodchuck area of the watershed from The Nature Conservancy.

The comment period for an environmental assessment evaluating the impacts of acquiring the acreage will close on May 24.

The proposed acquisition is about 30 miles east of Missoula and can be accessed via Johnsrud Road in the Lower Blackfoot Corridor or Ninemile Prairie Road east of Potomac.

The acquisition would be the next phase of a years-long partnership with The Nature Conservancy to acquire former private timberlands for public ownership.

To comment on the proposed acquisition, email the Missoula Field Office or visit the ePlanning website and searching for the Ninemile project.