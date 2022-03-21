Public hearing Monday for Poverello Center’s Housing Montana Heroes program

MISSOULA - A Public Zoom meeting will be held Monday, as the Poverello Center and Missoula County are seeking input from the public on plans to develop a new transitional housing facility for veterans experiencing homelessness.

The Poverello Center recently received a grant from the Veteran’s Administration to move their Housing Montana Heroes clients from the Poverello Center to transitional housing. The Poverello Center has purchased the Clark Fork Inn on West Broadway as the site for their Housing Montana Heroes transitional housing program.

The Poverello Center is seeking additional grant funds from the State of Montana. Monday’s public hearing will be streamed at 5:30 p.m.

Written comments must be emailed to caps@missoulacounty.us by Friday, March 25, 2022.

“This new non-congregate facility will allow our veterans who are experiencing homelessness to receive private housing and needed supportive services to help them transition to permanent housing,” Poverello Center Executive Director Jill Bonny said. “Veterans who may need mental health support or who suffer with traumatic stress tell us they cannot thrive and heal in a congregate setting. The VA recognizes this and has prioritized providing non-congregate housing for veterans.”

Bonny noted the project will not change the number of people the Poverello Center serves but instead will expand their shelter capacity to ensure fewer people are unsheltered.

“Housing Montana Heroes is such a valuable program for our community,” Missoula County Commissioner Juanita Vero said. “We are so grateful our veterans will be able to get the services they need, in a setting where they feel empowered, as they transition to finding a home.”