Public input sought on proposed Missoula community center

MISSOULA — We recently reported on the efforts to build a new community center at McCormick Park in Missoula and now, the public has a chance to learn firsthand about the possibilities and share their input.

The proposal calls for a community center to be added to the north end of Missoula Aquatics Currents. Missoula Parks and Recreation is now hosting in-person and virtual open houses to provide more information and receive input into what people would like to see as part of the community center.

The idea was part of a city master plan that dates back more than a decade. Some of the ideas being discussed for the addition include a gym, indoor track, and dance space. The city hopes to make this a multi-generational facility that could be used by people of all income and ability levels.

An in-person open house will be held Thursday at McCormick Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Childcare for ages four and up will be available from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Additionally, Missoula Parks and Recreation is hosting a virtual open house here from June 18 until July 1. Residents may also complete the public opinion and needs survey online through June 28.

Parks and Rec director Donna Gaukler encourages residents to get involved in the project’s design.

“Early input will inform the design team of your most important priorities for your community center. Early in the process, you’ll have the greatest influence on the design of spaces and the building itself. We appreciate your engagement and hope you will encourage others to participate.”

Gaukler added there will be additional opportunities for input when the design team shares the draft plan this fall.