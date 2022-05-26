Public invited to learn more about Mullan BUILD project

MISSOULA - There will be a chance on Thursday for people to learn about all the construction that is going on in the Mullan Road area.

Missoula County is inviting neighbors -- and anyone interested -- to attend an open house to find out more about the Mullan BUILD project.

Construction has begun on utility mains and services that will help provide the groundwork for a network of complete streets to improve connectivity and provide access to current and future homes and businesses.

Missoula County received a $13 million federal BUILD grant to construct a new infrastructure network in the Mullan Road area. The federal grant, coupled with $8 million of local funding from the City and County, will support the first phase of the Mullan BUILD project construction.

The open house will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Hellgate Elementary School cafeteria in building three on Flynn Lane.