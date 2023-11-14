Public invited to learn more about proposed changes to Missoula’s Brooks Street

MISSOULA — Missoula is dreaming up big ideas for how to change Brooks Street, and they're looking for your help.

The Transform Brooks-Connect Midtown study hopes to develop designs for transit, walking, biking, and roadway improvements on the Brooks Street corridor.

A public event will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Missoula County Fairgrounds in the Commercial Building.

The study — which is being funded by a Federal RAISE Grant — is a follow-up to previous studies completed with community help in 2016 and 2020.

Those studies recommended more busses and transit-oriented development along the busy Midtown corridor.