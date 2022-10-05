Public meeting planned to discuss Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter

MISSOULA - Officials are offering a chance for people to hear from City of Missoula officials in regard to the Emergency Winter Shelter.

The shelter is set to run at the Johnson Street Community Center from late October through March.

A public meeting will take place from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the park shelter in Franklin Park. City staff will be available to answer questions.

"It's absolutely been successful in the goal of keeping Missoulians alive. We haven't had any deaths due to the cold weather in the past two years, and we hope to have that again this year. And then successful in that it creates another shelter opportunity in our continuum of options for folks in Missoula and really meets people where they are. - said City of Missoula Homeless Programs Manager Emily Armstrong.

Armstrong says details for security services are being finalized. That and other information will be presented to the Missoula City Council for final approval on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

