Pumpkin patch time in Missoula

MISSOULA — Well, it is October and the start to the widely called “spooky season” month, is underway.

So that means pumpkin patches and some of Missoula’s favorite farms are now open for pumpkin picking.

Turner Farms kicked off what they call Pumpkinktober. It’s a multi-day celebration with food trucks and live music. Click here to check out when the pumpkin patch is open.

Benson’s Farm also opened for harvest sales weekdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. as well as from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the weekends. More information can be found here.

“So far on the ground at Turner Farms, we have about 45,000 pounds of pumpkins, and we have more that are you know we box them up and bring them to this facility right because we can't grow that many right here. So, we should have up to another 30,000 pounds of food, and whatever we don't sell, Then we give to our animals as feed. - Turner Farms co-owner Jon Turner

Although pumpkins might be the most popular products, both farms have more vegetables and produce to pick. Turner Farms just finished harvesting potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and more.