Read with Dogs at the Missoula Public Library

The Missoula Public Library has introduced a unique way to get kids to read over the past year.

Read with Dogs was introduced at the library for kids who may be too shy to read in front of other people.

The librarians say the dogs help the kids feel less pressure to be perfect while reading and the program is making them want to come back for more.

“Seeing those same kids come in specifically for this program and being really excited to read, they already have their book picked out, they have their favorite dogs they want to come read to. So that’s been really, really great to see,” librarian Kayla Whitaker said.

The next Read with Dogs will be held at the Missoula Public Library on Tuesday, February 27.