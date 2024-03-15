Repairs scheduled to begin on Rock Creek Bridge near Clinton

CLINTON — The Rock Creek Bridge — which connects more than 150 people to Clinton is in danger of being washed away — but Missoula County is making progress toward fixing the span.

We talked with Missoula County engineer Erik Dickson who said crews are on track to begin repairing the bridge around March 25, 2024.

Repairs will involve installing man-made boulders, known as rip-rap, around the base of the supports. Staging equipment will be at the Rock Creek Lodge.

County officials completed a funding agreement with the Montana Department of Transportation for $200,000, which will pay for most of the repair costs. The rest was already set aside in Missoula County's labor budget.

It's unclear how accessible the road will be during construction, but Dickson said the project is on track to be finished well before spring runoff.