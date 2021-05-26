Watch
Report: Housing prices continuing upward climb in Missoula

Dennis Bragg/MTN News
University of Montana researchers are preparing to release their annual report on the state's economy.
Posted at 10:02 AM, May 26, 2021
MISSOULA — A new report released by the Missoula Organization of REALTORS® (MOR) shows the local housing market is still seeing strong demand and a tightening supply of homes for purchase and rent.

According to MOR, the median sales price of a Missoula home rose from $350,000 in 2020 to $420,000 at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

“Median” describes the point at which half the sales are above that price and half are below.

Historically low-interest rates and continuing population growth provided for significant local housing demand last year, according to the report.

Additionally, MOR notes “exacerbating the supply shortage” was a drop of 9.1% in home listings while single-family building permits were down 18% and new building lot creation was 40.9% below the seven-year average in the City of Missoula.

The MOR report shows similar to the home market, vacancy rates for rentals remained between 1.0% and 3.1% for 2020, with average rents increasing 6.7%.

