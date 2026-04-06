Republic Services digging at Missoula’s landfill along I-90

MISSOULA — Republic Services is digging a trench on the hillside of their Missoula landfill along Interstate 90. You may have seen it, it looks like a big ditch above Reserve Street and I-90 by mile marker 101. We received questions about the work and dug into the details.

The land is part of Republic Services’ Missoula landfill. MTN reached out to Republic Services about the work. A company representative said they are moving a natural gas pipeline from a different part of the landfill.

“We are working with a third‑party contractor to relocate a long‑standing natural gas pipeline operated by a utility provider in an undeveloped area of the landfill,” the company wrote in a statement to MTN.