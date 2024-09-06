Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

River City Roots Festival kicks off in Missoula for 18th annual celebration

River City Roots
Emily Brown/MTN News
River City Roots Festival is a free to attend and happening September 6-7, 2024
River City Roots
Posted

MISSOULA — The River City Roots Festival is back for the 18th year celebrating Missoula on September 6-7, 2024.

Offering free live music, attendees can enjoy bluegrass tunes on Main Street.

The art show kicked off at noon today with over 30 local and regional artists. Hand-made goods, like jewelry, pottery, prints, paintings, clothing, plus much more are for sale.

Food trucks are lined up on Ryman Street with beverages available as well.

Attendees are encouraged to bike, walk, or carpool downtown, however, parking is free on Friday.

For more and the schedule of events click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader