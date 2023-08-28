River City Roots Festival returns to downtown Missoula

MISSOULA - It's here, it's happening — and it's hard to miss.

The River City Roots Festival is back and has taken over downtown Missoula.

With music floating down Main Street, food trucks, shopping, and hands-on activities, the event is bringing a weekend of fun to the Garden City.

The day kicked off on Friday with Kids’ Rock Bands.

“Music has always been a huge part of my life and it’s just amazing to be able to do this, performer Layne Polen told MTN News.

Polen used to dance on the festival stage when she was young and when she got a bit older, she joined a program called Tangled Tones which teaches kids and teens how to create successful on-stage musical acts.

Now, Polen is rocking up on stage with her band, Rhythmos, and got to perform a song she wrote.

“River City Roots is such a big part of Missoula and to be able to see like little girls dancing around like I used to do. It’s just, oh my goodness, it really touches my heart.”

Other acts and headliners at this year's festival include The Travelin’ McCourys, Soul Funk Collective, and Super Chikan.

Ryman and Main Street are closed since the party downtown won’t stop until late Saturday night.

Visit the event webpage for more information.