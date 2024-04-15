Road work beginning on section of Mount Avenue in Missoula

MISSOULA — Work is underway to repair a section of Mount Avenue in Missoula.

City of Missoula crews are milling out old, damaged asphalt along Mount Avenue between Park Street and Higgins Avenue.

Crews will then fill in those areas with new asphalt to help improve and preserve the street surface, according to a news release.

The work was scheduled to begin on Monday, April 15, 2024, and is expected to be completed the following week. The completion date is "subject to change due to inclement weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances," the release states.

People are asked both park along Mount Avenue on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Local access will be available for homes and businesses along the route.

There will be intermittent detours around the work area, so people are asked to use caution and watch for detour signs.

Visit www.ci.missoula.mt.us/2681/Street-Maintenance-Projects for additional information.