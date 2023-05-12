Road work set to begin on Brooks Street in Missoula

MISSOULA - Drivers can expect delays next week when roadwork starts up on a busy Missoula road.

Crews will be working to mill and repave a section of Brooks Street beginning on May 15, 2023.

The work will be taking place between Mount and Higgins avenues.

The project is expected to last until Tuesday, May 23.

Southbound traffic on Brooks Street will be detoured on weekdays between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The street will be fully open to traffic at all other times. (See detour map.)

Traffic along Brooks Street will be managed as follows:



One lane of northbound traffic will be open on Brooks St. throughout construction.

No on-street parking will be allowed during construction.

Southbound traffic out of downtown will be detoured down S. 5 th Ave. W. with a left-hand turn onto Orange St., continuing down Orange St./Stephens Ave. to Brooks St.

Ave. W. with a left-hand turn onto Orange St., continuing down Orange St./Stephens Ave. to Brooks St. There will be intermittent detours at W. Beckwith St. E. when crews are milling and paving at the Brooks St. intersection.

Mount Ave. is currently closed from Blaine St. to Crosby St. for a water main replacement project, which also includes detours around that construction area.

Traffic on Higgins Avenue. will not be affected by the Brooks Street project.