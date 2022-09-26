Roadwork to partially close busy Missoula intersection

MISSOULA – Roadwork this week will close down part of a busy Missoula intersection.

Crews will be working to replace damaged asphalt at the intersection of Russell and Third streets in Missoula.

Traffic will be shifted on Russell Street and traffic will be detoured on Third Street while the work is underway.

City of Missoula

The construction work will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and is expected to be completed by the next day.

Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route while the roadwork is taking place.

A detour map is available on the City of Missoula website.