Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Roadwork to partially close busy Missoula intersection

3rd road work
City of Missoula
Third Street will be closed at Russell Street in Missoula this week.
3rd road work
Posted at 10:20 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 12:29:56-04

MISSOULA – Roadwork this week will close down part of a busy Missoula intersection.

Crews will be working to replace damaged asphalt at the intersection of Russell and Third streets in Missoula.

Traffic will be shifted on Russell Street and traffic will be detoured on Third Street while the work is underway.

Screen Shot 2022-09-26 at 10.19.19 AM.png

The construction work will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and is expected to be completed by the next day.

Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route while the roadwork is taking place.

A detour map is available on the City of Missoula website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App