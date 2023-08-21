Salmon Lake State Park day use area, boat ramp will closed Aug. 23 and 24

SEELEY LAKE- The day use area at Salmon Lake State Park, including the boat ramp, will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, for chip sealing the parking lot and boat ramp.

The original closure dates — Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 — were pushed back a day, due to weather.

There will be no public access to Salmon Lake State Park’s day use area during these two days.

The waters of Salmon Lake can still be accessed through a public boat ramp that is on the north end of the lake.

However, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks notes it's a challenging dirt/gravel ramp, and the available parking space is very limited.

The campground will remain open and will not be impacted by the chip seal work, however, campers will also be restricted from using the day use area during this time.

Other nearby lakes may be an alternative for boaters and other recreationists these two days.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/salmon-lake for updates.

