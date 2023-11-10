Salvation Army of Missoula seeking bell ringers for the holiday season

MISSOULA — The Salvation Army of Missoula is looking for bell ringers.

You can make $14 an hour working up to 40 hours a week by ringing jingle bells at one of the eight kettles around the area.

The Red Kettle Campaign will run from November 20 to December 23, 2023.

The donations help support community members in need through the Salvation Army’s services.

Major Robert Covert, director of the Missoula Salvation Army told MTN News that 82¢ out of every dollar donated stays in Missoula.

At its location on Russell Street, the Salvation Army offers laundry, showers, a computer lab, and warm meals.

"Funds that are raised during the holiday season really help us throughout the rest of the year to keep our programs running," Covert explained.

This holiday season, the Salvation Army is also running its Angel Tree program which gives the community the opportunity to support families facing financial hardship.

Families with kids ranging from newborns to 12-year-olds register for the program in October.

The children become angels and tags are created with their names, ages, and Christmas wish lists.

Anyone can become a sponsor of an angel and buy gifts for children in need. The presents will then be under the kids' trees on Christmas morning.

To ring bells at the kettles this holiday season, go to Register to Ring. To participate in Angel Tree, click here or call Monica Covert at 406-215-1781.