Sam Forstag rally in Missoula with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sara Nelson rescheduled to May 28

MISSOULA — A rally in Missoula featuring U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson in support of Democratic congressional candidate Sam Forstag has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 28, due to changes in the congressional voting calendar.

The event, scheduled for 5 p.m. at The Wilma, is aimed at boosting support for Forstag's campaign for Montana's 1st Congressional District.

Montana labor leaders are also expected to participate.

Forstag, a smokejumper and former union leader, has built support from labor organizations and political figures across the ideological spectrum.

His campaign said endorsements include Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, Nelson and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, along with more than 30 current and former Montana elected officials from both political parties.

Campaign organizers described the coalition as one focused on bringing a stronger working-class voice to Congress.

People interested in attending can register online at the campaign event page.