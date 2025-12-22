Santa to flyover Missoula Monday night, after weather postponment last Friday

MISSOULA — It’s that time of the year again when Santa flies over Missoula.

Santa was supposed to fly last Friday, but was pushed back due to weather conditions.

Partially funded by the Missoula Downtown Partnership, volunteers work diligently making sure the big man is all ready to go.

He’ll fly over Missoula tonight, where you should be able to see him coming from the airport.

For Brian Lease, a volunteer who helps Santa get ready, says that seeing Missoulians get excited for Santa’s appearance is a feeling that touches the heart.

“The reaction and the response we get from parents and kids and seeing how this brings so many people together. And it's kind of a unique Missoula experience is beyond words. It's my favorite part, without a doubt,” said Lease.

Santa will take off at 6:30 tonight and will be seen all across Missoula. You can track him by visiting the website his volunteers put up for him.